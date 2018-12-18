Chicago One of Top Ten Cities to Spend New Years Eve!

Some cities are better for ringing in the new year than others.

Personal finance website WalletHub just released its 2018's Best Places for New Year's Eve Celebrations report and Chicago scored a spot in the top 10.

New York, LA, Atlanta, San Diego and Vegas rounded out the Top 5 places!

In fact, Chicago bumped up from last year's 28th spot to this year's number 8. It's unclear what changed over the course of the year, but we're glad it did because as us Chicagoans know, the Windy City knows how to party!

WalletHub makes its annual determinations by comparing the 100 most populated U.S Cities with three factors in mind: "Entertainment and Food," "Costs" and "Safety and Accessibility."

Best Cities for New Year's Eve

1) New York, NY

2) Los Angeles, CA

3) Atlanta, GA

4) San Diego, CA

5) Las Vegas, NV

6) Denver, CO

7) Orlando, FL

8) Chicago, IL

9) Washington, DC

10) San Francisco, CA