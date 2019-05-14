"Chicago PD's" Jesse Lee Soffer and "Chicago Med's" Torrey DeVitto Split

It's over between Jesse Lee Halstead and Torrey DeVitto!

Sources say the Chicago PD actor and Chicago Med actress called it quits but continue to remain friends.

The #OneChicago franchise stars first sparked dating rumors in August 2018.

They went on vacation together and documented their trip on Instagram. All photos have been erased.

At the time, an insider told US Weekly that Soffer and DeVitto "complement each other beautifully."

The duo even gushed about their relationship back in September and said working together was awesome though they rarely guest-starred on each other's shows.

On Med, Soffer's on-screen brother, Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss) was engaged to DeVitto's character, Natalie, who is currently dating Philip (guest star Ian Harding, her former Pretty Little Liars co-star!)

“It’s great, we felt like we were out in the open. It’s really great. Everything’s going so well. I’m really happy, [the] happiest I’ve ever been,” DeVitto said later that month.

DeVitto was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013.

However, Soffer dated his Chicago PD co-star Sophia Bush before she left the series.

DeVitto and Bush also worked together on the hit, One Tree Hill.