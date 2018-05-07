Chicago Pedal Boats are Coming to Chicago This Summer!

You're probably familiar with the tourist pedal bikes that are all the rage in Nashville especially for bachelorette parties.

Well, a similar concept is coming to Chicago this summer except we're putting our own Chicago spin on it. Introducing Chicago Pedal Boats!

The boats are launching in May and will allow you to "pedal, pour and tour" the Chicago River and Lake Michigan's amazing coastline.

They are perfect for social gatherings like bachelor/bachelorette parties and other celebrations including team building events.

There are currently two options listed on the website:

The Chicago River tour is available for an 1 hour and 45 minutes for up to 14 passengers and starts at $600.

The second option called "Playpen" allows you to pedal to the infamous playpen, anchor down and enjoy the day/evening. Rafts are provided for swimmers. It's available for 4 hour for 14 people and starts at $1,500.

Click HERE to book your experience.