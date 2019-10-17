Dine in Or Carry Out this Thanksgiving at These Chicago Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, and fun.

You know what isn't fun? Cooking all day long.

Even if you're a good cook, it's understandable if you don't want to spend your holiday weekend with your head buried in pots and pans.

Instead of working yourself into a sweat, why not make Thanksgiving dinner easy, enjoyable & guaranteed to be great -- by letting the food pros handle the turkey.

These Chicago restaurants will be open Thanksgiving Day so you don't need to worry about over-cooking the turkey.

Make a reservation and carry out and fool your family! See the full menus HERE!

Carry Out

Beatrix – all locations

Bub City

Di Pescara

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

L. Woods

Mity Nice Bar & Grill

Shaw’s Crab House – Chicago & Schaumburg

Summer House Santa Monica

Wildfire – Chicago, Lincolnshire, Glenview, Oak Brook and Schaumburg

Dine In

Bub City – Chicago

Di Pescara

Hub 51

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Mity Nice Bar & Grill

RPM Italian

RPM Steak

Shaw’s Crab House – Chicago & Schaumburg

Wildfire – Chicago, Lincolnshire, Glenview, Oak Brook and Schaumburg