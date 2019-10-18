Chicago Teacher on Strike Covers Lizzo's "Truth Hurts"

Thousands of CPS teachers packed downtown again on Friday marking the second day of a teacher's strike in Chicago.

The teachers and their supporters are striking after months of failed negotiations between the union and CPS over pay and benefits, class size, nurses on staff, and more.

One teacher decided to channel her inner Lizzo and speak her truth with her strike-version of "Truth Hurts."

In the video, the teacher begins, "I just took a DNA test turns out I'm 100% on strike, and I'm fighting for my students."

She continued: "Could been in class, but we're not going back, until your board can give us a fair contract."

The chorus includes: "why Mayor's great till they gotta be great," referring to Mayor Lightfoot who said that there is "no more money."

The jabs at Lightfoot continued with: "you made promises now where is it? We don't mess with lies, we will say goodbye, we will vote you out like "bye, bye, bye."

The teachers have spoken and this is just more proof that the ball is in Lightfoot's corner.

For full coverage on the teacher's strike, check out our sister station at WBBM-AM!