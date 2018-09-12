Chicago's Grocery Store Joe, Tinashe Join New Season of "DWTS"

DWTS just announced a new batch of dancers competing for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Here's who is joining the cast of season 27:

On-air radio personality Bobby Bones.

Former linebacker and defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Ware.

Disney Channel actor Milo Manheim.

American Alpine skier and Paralympian who competed in the 2018 Winter Paralympics Danielle Umstead.

The Bachelorette's "Grocery Store Joe" from Chicago!

Beauregard “Bo” Duke in the comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard, John Schnieder.

Jo Polniaczek on the 1980 NBC sitcom The Facts of Life, Nancy McKeon.

Retired gymnast and the first U.S. woman to win the individual all-around Olympic gold medal, Mary Lou Retton.

Singer Tinashe

Fernando on Netflix’s Fuller House, Juan Pablo di Pace.

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser.

Maxim‘s cover girl for the August 2017 issue, Alexis Ren.

Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, Evanna Lynch.

The pro-dancers along with their partners appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the upcoming season.

All of Chicago is undoubtedly rooting for Grocery Store Joe. Those cute dimples could charm even the strictest of judges!

What do you think of the new group of celebrities-turned-dancers? Will you be tuning in?