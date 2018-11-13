Chicest Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 Deals You Can't Miss Out On

Tis the season to spend money while saving a ton of money at the same time.

Everyone wins.

If you need a wardrobe upgrade, a tech update, or makeup kits for half the price, you have to check out these chic Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals!

FASHION

Kohl's - From November 19 to the 23, shoppers with get $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 they spend. And they have a ton of Black Friday deals.

Nicole Miller - Get 25% off all styles and 30% off entire site on Cyber Monday.

Saks Off 5th - From Nov. 20 to the 26, get winter must-haves with 50% off coats, designer jeans, women's boots, hats, gloves and scarves. There's also 20% off beauty and fragrance.

David's Bridal - Ladies, this is the time to buy your prom dresses. Get them on Nov 23 and you'll receive $10 off orders between $50 and $99.99, $25 off between $100 and $199.99, and 50% off $200+. On Nov 25 and 26, get 20% off on all online orders.

Lord & Taylor - From Nov 20 to the 25 you can get 40% off clearance items, 50% off select fragrances and more! Cyber Monday comes with 25% off sitewide and free shipping.

Chinese Laundry - From Nov 21 to the 23 you can get 30% off sitewide with promo code: HOLIDAY

Nordstrom - 60% off select sales items in-store Nov 21-26 and online Nov 20-26!

Old Navy - Starting Nov 15, get 40% off your purchases both in store and online until Nov 20. Then, from Nov 21 to the 23, you can get 50% off entire purchases and $1 cozy socks (only the 23). For every pair of socks purchased, Old Navy will donate $1 to the Boys & Girls Club.

On Cyber Monday you can get 40% off everything, 50% off outerwear, sweaters and jeans, from Nov 24-25. On the 26th get 50% off everything along with a cozy sock gift.

Henri Bendel - 30% off full price items and 40%-50% off sales items from Nov 22 to 25. You can also get a Striped Canvas Clutch with a $100 purchase, a Striped Canvas Backpack with a $200 purchase or both with a $300 purchase.

True Religion - Everything on truereligion.com is 50% off from Nov 22 to 24.

Cole Haan - Get 50% off more than 400 boots, bags, and outerwear. Everything else is 30% off from Nov 18 to the 24. On Cyber Monday, get 50% off the store with an extra 10% off using code word "CYBER" from Nov 25 to the 27.

Net-a-Porter - Up to 50% off sitewide starting Nov. 19!

Charlotte Rousse - Dresses BOGO $10, coats & jackets BOGO $25, scarves, hats, and leggings BOGO free, sweaters from $15; sweaters $12, legging jeans $15, shoes $20, knit leggings, scarves, and hats BOGO free; dresses BOGO $10, shoes $25 or less from Nov 12-19, Nov 20-24, and Nov 25 through Dec 1.

Lucky Brand - Take 50% off the entire store on Black Friday and 60% off on Cyber Monday.

Keds - 30 percent off full-priced orders + 20 percent off sale items from Nov 20-27!

TOMS - This is your chance to get Toms at 30% off in-store and online from Nov 21 to the 27!

Missguided - Everything will be 50% off Thanksgiving through Black Friday weekend excluding sale & the Carli Bybel collection.

Boohoo - Everything is 60% off excluding the Premium line and sales.

BEAUTY

Masqueology - From Nov 23 to the 27, get free shipping when you spend $25, 15% off when you spend $30, 20% off when you spend $40, 25% off when you spend $50, and 30% off when you spend $100.

Glamglow - Enjoy 30% off site-wide on Black Friday!

Philosophy - Get 40% off your order plus 100 loyalty bonus points by spending over $75 on the site.

Zoya - Receive 70% off all holiday sets this Black Friday when you use the code "GIFT." On Cyber Monday, get 50% off the site plus free shipping on orders over $30 using code "YAY."

Perricone MD - Get up to 50% off the skin-care line online during Cyber Monday.

Hello - Use coupon code "blackfriyay" on the online site from Nov 22 to the 27 to score a free travel-size activated charcoal toothpaste.

Beachwaver - This Black Friday, get $55 off any of the Beachwaver S-Series styling irons when you shop on the website.

TECH

Walmart - Special savings on everything from TVs to projectors to cameras to speakers to iPhones from Nov 22-23!

Target - TVs under $300 and lowest price ever on an Element 55” Smart UHD TV ($199), giving guests $180 in savings; low prices on top-selling video games such as Madden 19, Destiny 2, NBA 2K19 and FIFA 19, $30; 50 percent off select games and puzzles, and more. All details HERE from Nov 22 to the 24!

Staples - Discounted items like the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $25 (save $20), Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera for $50 (save $20) + free rainbow film (save $10), and more on Nov 23!

Lenovo - Two free Google Home Minis with the purchase of a Lenovo Smart Display and tons of other deals sitewide from Nov 14 to the 21.