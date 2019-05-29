Chipotle is Giving Away Free Burritos For the NBA Finals

Chipotle is celebrating the NBA finals with free burritos.

The chain announced that it is giving away up to one million dollars worth of free burritos through the rest of the season.

“We know that basketball fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports, so we’re putting even more, about one million dollars more, on the line by ‘freeting’ through these final games,” said Chipotle chief marketing officer Chris Brandt in a statement. “Chipotle has never been easier to access and with Chipotle delivery, you never have to choose between basketball and burritos again.”

-- We’re giving away up to $1,000,000 in burritos. -- Every time the announcer says FREE we’ll tweet out a code for free burritos. 5/30, 9PM ET TERMS: https://t.co/02TnDt1ykH — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 28, 2019

So how do you get your hands on a free burrito?

Well, the word free comes up quite during a game so there will be plenty of chances to win if you're paying attenion.

Whenever you hear an on-air announcer say the keyword "free" during the official coverage, Chipotle will live "freet" a code that is good for one burrito or any other regularly priced item.

That means you have to be following Chipotle's official Twitter @ChipotleTweets.

Once you get the code, you have to text it to 888-222.

Viewers and tweeters who want to take advantage of the freebie have to act quickly.

The code will only be valid to the first 500 people (in the first half) and to 1,000 (in the second half).

The promotion will be effective on Thursday, May 30 and runs through June, 9 with a possible extension.

Anyone who orders Chipotle during the duration of the series will also score free delivery.