Chipotle Honoring Nurses with BOGO Deals on June 4th

Calling all nurses!

As a thank you for all that you do, Chipotle is honoring nurses tomorrow, June 4, by offering then a buy one, get one free deal.

To take advantage of this great deal, nurses must present their valid ID (a nursing license or hospital/medical office ID) at any US or Canada location from open to close.

The BOGO is good for burritos, burrito bowls, salads and tacos.

The deal is not valid online or with any other promotions.

Limit one free entree per eligible customer.