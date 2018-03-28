Chipotle Testing New Menu Item: Frozen Margaritas
Will the boozy concoction make up for the infamous, subpar queso?
Chipotle is hoping to make a comeback from the subpar queso it added to the menu recently.
The fast-food chain is testing a new alcoholic beverage that would hopefully bring in more traffic to the store.
Chipotle's NEXT Kitchen in New York City has added a Frozen Paloma Margarita to the menu.
It’s cold AF but it’s almost 5 o’clock so we launched a test of our brand-new Frozen Paloma. Also pictured: quinoa bowl, burrito with queso, and my fave @topochicousa only at @chipotlemexicangrill NEXT 13th Street and 6th Ave #chipotle #chipotlenext #paloma #quinoa #burrito #queso #topochico #getit
According to The Daily Meal, the frozen drinks are made with Sauza tequila, grapefruit juice, agave syrup, and citrus juice.
Here's the best part: they're only $6.20 for a 14-ounce cup.
Now, anyone who has ever gone out for margaritas with the girls (or bros, I don't exclude) knows that drinks are always upward of $10.
A $6 margarita, granted it's tasty and has a decent amount of alcohol, which apparently it does because Daily Mail's editor said she felt buzzed after half a glass, is definitely enticing.
If the Frozen Marg passes the taste-test, it'll be rolled out to more Chipotle locations.
Currently, customers who want an alcoholic beverage with their burrito or burrito bowl have a choice of a regular margarita or beer.
Apparently, the next experiment features healthier options like quinoa and nachos. Everyone loves quinoa!
Chipotle may have a fighting chance here; alcohol and healthy options are a major draw for people.
Even Starbucks adopted the model by turning their shops into wine bars in the evening time.