Chipotle Testing New Menu Item: Frozen Margaritas

Chipotle is hoping to make a comeback from the subpar queso it added to the menu recently.

The fast-food chain is testing a new alcoholic beverage that would hopefully bring in more traffic to the store.

Chipotle's NEXT Kitchen in New York City has added a Frozen Paloma Margarita to the menu.

According to The Daily Meal, the frozen drinks are made with Sauza tequila, grapefruit juice, agave syrup, and citrus juice.

Here's the best part: they're only $6.20 for a 14-ounce cup.

Now, anyone who has ever gone out for margaritas with the girls (or bros, I don't exclude) knows that drinks are always upward of $10.

A $6 margarita, granted it's tasty and has a decent amount of alcohol, which apparently it does because Daily Mail's editor said she felt buzzed after half a glass, is definitely enticing.

If the Frozen Marg passes the taste-test, it'll be rolled out to more Chipotle locations.

Currently, customers who want an alcoholic beverage with their burrito or burrito bowl have a choice of a regular margarita or beer.

Apparently, the next experiment features healthier options like quinoa and nachos. Everyone loves quinoa!

Chipotle may have a fighting chance here; alcohol and healthy options are a major draw for people.

Even Starbucks adopted the model by turning their shops into wine bars in the evening time.