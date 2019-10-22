Wear a Costume & Score a $4 Boorito at Chipotle This Halloween

Trick or treating can be tiring, which is why Chipotle wants to reward you with the biggest treat of all after you work up a sweat.

The chain is rolling out their "Boorito" deal, and you better be prepared to dress up if you want to score some food at a scary cheap price.

Here's how it's going down on October 31st:

Show up to any participating Chiptole location wearing a costume and you can get a burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or an order of tacos for just $4.

The offer will be available from 3pm till closing.

What constitutes a costume is up to the Chipotle workers, but usually, people wearing a wig, cat ears, or spooky makeup have made off with a discounted food item.

As long as you aren't dressed as a lame "human," you'll be fine.

From past experience, be prepared for a longer than usual line.

If you're not into human interaction on Halloween and choose to spend the evening watching horror films, don't worry. You can receive the same deal through the CHIPOTLE APP or ONLINE (for both pickup and delivery) by using the code "BOORITO."

If you're feeling extra adventurous, Chipotle will also hold an Instagram costume contest on Halloween for the chance to win a year's supply of free burritos.

Here's how it works according to the press release:

"To enter, Chipotle fans must post a photo of themselves in costume, at a Chipotle restaurant, on their Instagram profile or Instagram Story and tag @CHIPOTLE. Chipotle will then select eight finalists and post the contestants' photos on the brand's Instagram Story. Fans will have the chance to vote for the "Boorito Champion" by 'liking' their favorite costume from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 1."