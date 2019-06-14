Chris Brown Expecting Second Child with Ammika Harris

Chris Brown is going to be a father of two!

The rapper is expecting his second child with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris according to sources!

Their relationship status is unclear at this point, but sources believe that the two are no longer dating.

Neither Chris or Ammika have addressed the pregnancy publicly nor have their reps given a statement.

Some fans think Chris has been hinting at the pregnancy on Instagram since May when he referred to her as "BM" aka baby mama.

Sources say Chris's relationship with recent GF, Indyamarie, ended because of Harris' pregnancy.

Chris is already a father to Royalty, his five-year-old daughter with Nia Guzman.

Congrats!