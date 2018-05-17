Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Number 2

A Legend was born today... literally.

It's a baby boy for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

The model made the announcement late Wednesday via Twitter writing, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre !” along with a baby bottle and high five smiley emojis.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! -------- — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

No other information was readily available.

Earlier this week, Teigen declared she was uncomfortable and "over being pregnant," so I'm sure she's overjoyed with her new bundle of joy.

The couple are also parents to 2-year-old baby Luna.