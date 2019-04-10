Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Win Internet After Dwyane Wade Hilariously Falls on Them

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend continue their reign as King & Queen of Internet memes.

Dwyane Wade played the final home game of his career on Tuesday in Miami, and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will never forget it.

The couple was sitting courtside for the game when suddenly, Wade crashed.

The moment was captured in an epic photo that instantly went viral and became a meme.

Chrissy and John's facial expressions are hilarious while Wade seems to be caught off guard and more focused on the game than the celebrities he just toppled over.

But the best part of it all, as Wade's wife Gabrielle Union pointed out, is that John never let go of his drink (which looked to be a margarita).

John posted a selfie shortly afterward to show off that while a lot of his drink exploded all over him and Chrissy, he still had some left over.

Still got my drank pic.twitter.com/89sD3X2ApD — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Chrissy was being wiped down by an employee of the arena.

Miami Herald, who took the perfectly timed snapshot, tweeted at Teigen asking if she would like a copy.

Personally, I think they should hang this masterpiece up in their living room.

Teigen herself recognized the brilliance, retweeting the photo, and calling it "a renaissance painting" while someone dubbed it "The Last Beverage" by Leonardo Da Vinci.

-- a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

Check out some of the most hilarious memes below:

Could this be a meme? pic.twitter.com/y6aRT4arjP — Andrew Hunt (@Mr_AndrewHunt) April 10, 2019

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger when it comes to inspiring funny memes.

Remember this one?