Christina Aguilera Is Teasing Something on Twitter!

It's been a hot minute since Christina Aguilera released any music.

But fans are speculating that a follow-up to her 2012 album, Lotus, is just around the corner.

It all started when the singer posted a cryptic video on Twitter this past Sunday.

In the video, a fragment of the word "Liberation" appeared and there were 12 TV screens.

Logically, fans assumed that the new album would be titled "Liberation" and the 12 screens translated into 12 songs.

Some fans even brought to light Aguilera's recent performance in Baku, Azerbaijan where a powerful visual of Xtina calling for a "Liberation" aired between songs.

So, what do you think? Is Xtina teasing a comeback? Is it "time for a liberation?"