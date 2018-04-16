Christina Aguilera will Join James Corden For Some Carpool Karaoke

Christina Aguilera is headed to Carpool Karaoke!

The genie in a bottle is the latest guest on James Corden's popular segment which will air during CBS’ The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 on Monday, April 28th!

Mom's Anna Faris and Allison Janney, The Big Bang Theory‘s Kunal Nayyar and Young Sheldon himself, Iain Armitage, will also make appearances!

What songs do you think X-tina and Corden will sing?

Dirrty? What a Girl Wants? Moulin Rouge? So many options!