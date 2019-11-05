ChristkindlMarket Returning with Iconic Boot Mugs in Tow

We never thought we'd be this excited to say that the boot is back.

For the first time in four years, the iconic Christkindlmarket boot is returning to Chicago!

Organizers for the annual event made the announcement on Tuesday writing: We are excited to bring back the popular boot shape in three different styles specific to each Christkindlmarket location and with interior colors that represent the German Flag and German-American Friendship."

For the past few years, shoppers drank their traditional mulled wine, best known as Glühwein, from circular or heart-shaped keepsake mugs.

The boot mug has been out-of-commission since 2015, which is when Christkindlmarket celebrated its 20th anniversary.

This year, three versions of the mug will be available for each market location: downtown Chicago (Daley Plaza), Wrigleyville, and Milwaukee.

The market will not be making a return to Naperville.

Individual mugs will be sold from vendors with either hot spiced wine or nonalcoholic drinks while limited-edition of all three mugs will be available for $20.

Christkindlmarket returns to Daley Plaza and Milwaukee on Nov. 15 and runs through Christmas Eve.

Wrigleyville's location will open Nov.22 through New Year's Eve.