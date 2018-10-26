Christmas Movies Return to the Hallmark Channel
It's the most wonderful time of the year!
It's the most wonderful time of the year: Halloween and Thanksgiving haven't happened yet, but Hallmark's Christmas movies have already started airing.
The network kicked off its annual holiday programming on Friday, October 26.
They aren't even taking a break to celebrate Halloween! Instead, they are running a full slate of Christmas programming.
Related: Can It Be December? Hallmark Channel Announces Plans to Release 34 Christmas Movies This Year!
There are a total of 36 original romance movies.
And if you think it's a bit early to be bringing out the holiday guns, there are a ton of Twitter users who would disagree with you and say it feels like "Christmas morning" came early.
Happy @hallmarkchannel #Christmas movie premiere day! It literally feels like Christmas morning! ----------✨#TisTheSeason #CountdownToChristmas #Hallmark pic.twitter.com/4fySyU94RH— NS -------- (@10s_Coach) October 26, 2018
The #CountdowntoChristmas starts today!!! #hallmark #hallmarkmovies #Christmas pic.twitter.com/e3PbLsp6kd— Cariann Quick (@crquick) October 26, 2018
In addition, the Hallmark Channel is launching a "Countdown to Christmas"- themed SiriusXM channel which will go live on November 1.
What can I say, you can never get enough Christmas!