Christmas Movies Return to the Hallmark Channel

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Halloween and Thanksgiving haven't happened yet, but Hallmark's Christmas movies have already started airing.

The network kicked off its annual holiday programming on Friday, October 26.

They aren't even taking a break to celebrate Halloween! Instead, they are running a full slate of Christmas programming.

There are a total of 36 original romance movies.

And if you think it's a bit early to be bringing out the holiday guns, there are a ton of Twitter users who would disagree with you and say it feels like "Christmas morning" came early.

In addition, the Hallmark Channel is launching a "Countdown to Christmas"- themed SiriusXM channel which will go live on November 1.

What can I say, you can never get enough Christmas!