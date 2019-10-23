Extravagant Christmas Pop-Up Bar Santa Baby Returning to Wrigleyville This Holiday Season

Wrigleyville is once again turning into a winter wonderland to ensure that you have a merry and boozy holiday season.

Santa Baby (3505 N Clark Street) is coming to town Wednesday, November 20th, with its two-story, over-the-top, immersive Christmas bar.

In addition, they'll have a second outpost called Rudolph's Christmas Bar located at 3660 N. Clark Street, which opens Friday, November 22.

Both locations will feature brand-new interactive social experiences, boast tons of holiday decorations, and themed menus.

Food items include Gingerbread Chicken n' Waffles, Christmas Ham, and Christmas Dinner Sliders with cocktails like the Elf Fashioned and Merry Manhattan. You better watch out.

According to the press release, there will even be an appearance from Rudolph, the Grinch and, of course, Santa Claus himself.

It's your time to find out if you were on the naughty or nice list.

Other "claus for celebration" include themed-nights like Movie Mondays, Christmas Game Nights, Christmas Karaoke, brunch with Santa, Brewdolphs, and more!

The pop-up bars are also partnering with Toys for Tots to bring a little Christmas cheer to those in need. If you want to donate locate the toy donation bins inside each location.

Both bars are ticketed experiences. Admission to Rudolph's is free with the exception of Sunday Brunch. Santa Baby will also be free in November and during the week while weekends in December will start at $20.

Get more information about SantaBaby here and more about Rudolph here!