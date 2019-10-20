Get Festive at These Decked Out Christmas Pop-Up Bars in Chicago!
These pop-up will help you get into the holiday spirit!
If you're lacking the Christmas spirit this year, there is an easy solution: Christmas pop-up bars!
There has been quite an increase in festive bars in the city that are decked out in Christmas lights and decorations and feature themed-cocktails.
After going to some of these it's become very clear that Chicagoans LOVE the holiday season.
So, if you're interested in hanging at a bar where it looks like Christmas threw up inside, here are the ones that will put you in the jolliest of moods.
Beware: no Grinches here!
1. Santa Baby Bar at Deuces and the Diamond Club - Wednesday, November 20, 2019
This Wrigley bar has turned into a over-the-top Christmas spot called Santa Baby which boasts two levels, Christmas characters, and boozy drinks like the White Christmas, the Yule Mule, and The Grinch. Don't forget to order one of their overflowing "Merry Milkshakes" that can be made with or without alcohol! Before you head over there, check the website for events like the $35 brunchs or to purchase admission + drink tickets ahead of time. You can also stop by their outside North Pole play area for the best Instagram photos!
It’s Christmas cheer like you’ve NEVER seen before. -- Book your tickets to Chicago’s ultimate Christmas pop-up experience featuring multiple levels of over-the-top and interactive decor and a holiday-themed menu. #santababybar
2. Rudolph's at Casey Moran's - Friday, November 22, 2019
Rudolph's is Santa Baby's love child and thus, will be just as impressive. It's debuting in 2019 with the Christmas spirit in tow - plenty of bars with themed-drinks, photo opps, and experiences like Frosty's North Pole Rooftop.
Yeah, it's October, but so what? We open a month from today, November 22nd! Follow us as we creep closer to Christmas! . . . #christmas #chicago #wrigleyville #christmasinchicago #chicagochristmas #chigram #christmasinoctober #rudolph #rudolphsbar #-- #reindeer #chicagobars #chicagonightlife
3. Elf’d Up at Stretch Bar & Grill - Coming Mid November 2019
Elf'd is a Christmas pop-up that pays tribute to everyone's favorite syrupy-spaghetti-eating elf, Buddy. There are themed cocktails with festive names like "Ninny Muggins" and "Sleigh All Day," in addition to treats including Buddy's famous Breakfast Pasta and green burgers!! The bar is situated right next door to Santa Baby so it's convenient if you're trying to check out both at the same time. Around 10pm, Santa's cookies are passed out as a complimentary treat. They also have happy hour events and ornament decorating nights. You'll never run out of things to do!
So good news, @Do312 is giving away a $50 bar tab at #ElfdUp, enter today on https://do312.com/elfd-up --
Buddy's Breakfast Pasta is perfect on Saturday morning or anytime really because it's awesome... Spaghetti, maple syrup, chocolate fudge, chocolate syrup, mini marshmallows #ElfdUp -- -- --
4. Frosty's - Friday November 15th, 2019
The largest Christmas pop-up bar, Frosty's, is back for another year of holiday cheer. You've heard your friends talk about this one, but you need to see it for yourself! There's three-levels, four bars, a real life Elf on the Shelf and Santa DJs until 4am. And that's just the beginning. They also play holiday movies, have themed events, and serve themed cocktails amongst a backdrop of twinkling Christmas decorations. Tickets start at 10 bucks! Elfies are encouraged!
Raise your glass to have a cheer, Frosty’s Christmas -- Bar is finally here! We open this Wednesday Nov, 21st for the 2018 season! Get your tickets -- at WeLoveFrostys.com #chicagopopup #christmasinchicago #frostyschristmasbar #christmasbar #friendsmas #uglychristmassweater #chicagopopup #christmasinchicago #chitown #friendsgiving #bestpopupbar #bestchicagobar #grinch
5. Christmas Club Chicago - Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Wrigleyville's original two-story Christmas pop-up located at 3460 N. Clark Street is embracing the Christmas spirit. The festivities include 3 party rooms, lots of tinsel, Insta-worthy photo ops, themed menus, and themed drinks including Cousin Eddie's eggnog and snow balls.
Don’t end up on the naughty list...book your party before prime dates fill up. Christmas Club features 3 unique party rooms to fit all your holiday party needs. ----------☃️----------☃️----------☃️ Call Shannon @ (773) 858-7679 or fill out our party form at ChristmasClubChicago.com to get started. #christmas #christmasclub #christmaspopup #christmasbar #chicagochristmasbar #chicagochristmas #happyholidays #holidaydecor #christmasdecor #christmastree #santa #christmasevents #christmasparty #holidayparty #holidaycocktails #holidayfun #holidays #holidayseason #popupbar