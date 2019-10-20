Get Festive at These Decked Out Christmas Pop-Up Bars in Chicago!

If you're lacking the Christmas spirit this year, there is an easy solution: Christmas pop-up bars!

There has been quite an increase in festive bars in the city that are decked out in Christmas lights and decorations and feature themed-cocktails.

After going to some of these it's become very clear that Chicagoans LOVE the holiday season.

So, if you're interested in hanging at a bar where it looks like Christmas threw up inside, here are the ones that will put you in the jolliest of moods.

Beware: no Grinches here!

1. Santa Baby Bar at Deuces and the Diamond Club - Wednesday, November 20, 2019

This Wrigley bar has turned into a over-the-top Christmas spot called Santa Baby which boasts two levels, Christmas characters, and boozy drinks like the White Christmas, the Yule Mule, and The Grinch. Don't forget to order one of their overflowing "Merry Milkshakes" that can be made with or without alcohol! Before you head over there, check the website for events like the $35 brunchs or to purchase admission + drink tickets ahead of time. You can also stop by their outside North Pole play area for the best Instagram photos!

2. Rudolph's at Casey Moran's - Friday, November 22, 2019

Rudolph's is Santa Baby's love child and thus, will be just as impressive. It's debuting in 2019 with the Christmas spirit in tow - plenty of bars with themed-drinks, photo opps, and experiences like Frosty's North Pole Rooftop.

3. Elf’d Up at Stretch Bar & Grill - Coming Mid November 2019

Elf'd is a Christmas pop-up that pays tribute to everyone's favorite syrupy-spaghetti-eating elf, Buddy. There are themed cocktails with festive names like "Ninny Muggins" and "Sleigh All Day," in addition to treats including Buddy's famous Breakfast Pasta and green burgers!! The bar is situated right next door to Santa Baby so it's convenient if you're trying to check out both at the same time. Around 10pm, Santa's cookies are passed out as a complimentary treat. They also have happy hour events and ornament decorating nights. You'll never run out of things to do!

4. Frosty's - Friday November 15th, 2019

The largest Christmas pop-up bar, Frosty's, is back for another year of holiday cheer. You've heard your friends talk about this one, but you need to see it for yourself! There's three-levels, four bars, a real life Elf on the Shelf and Santa DJs until 4am. And that's just the beginning. They also play holiday movies, have themed events, and serve themed cocktails amongst a backdrop of twinkling Christmas decorations. Tickets start at 10 bucks! Elfies are encouraged!

5. Christmas Club Chicago - Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Wrigleyville's original two-story Christmas pop-up located at 3460 N. Clark Street is embracing the Christmas spirit. The festivities include 3 party rooms, lots of tinsel, Insta-worthy photo ops, themed menus, and themed drinks including Cousin Eddie's eggnog and snow balls.