This Church Honored Avicii In a Beautiful Way

After news broke that 28-year-old EDM pioneer Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) passed away, a church in the Netherlands honored him with a beautiful tribute.

The church bells played his hit song "Levels" followed by his hit "Without You."

It's a beautiful way to honor his memory and the legacy he left behind. He inspired many artists, DJs, and producers.

Check out the video below, you'll most likely find yourself wiping away a tear of two: