Winter is Coming: Coldest Weather in 5 Months is Coming to Chicago This Weekend

Say goodbye to the warm days of fall and prepare to take your winter clothes out of storage because you're going to need them this weekend!

This week has had several days with the highs in the 70s, but Friday's showers and scattered storms will be ushering in an unwelcome cold front.

The chilly front is said to the "coldest air in 5-months plus" as temps are expected to plunge fro 74 to near freezing by Saturday morning.

Weather's gonna do what weather does. A post shared by Morgan Kolkmeyer (@morgankolkmeyer) on Oct 7, 2019 at 3:04am PDT

Frost and freeze are a possibility.

However, the sun may offset those temperatures a little bit.

It'll likely be a great day to visit a pumpkin patch (here's a list of dog-friendly ones), you'll simply have to bundle up in layers of flannel and sip on some spiked apple cider.