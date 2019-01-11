Cole Sprouse's New Movie is Going to Make You Ball Your Eyes Out

You may know Cole Sprouse as Jughead from Riverdale. Or you may know him as Cody Martin from Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Bottom line is, you're familiar with Cole Sprouse. And chances are, you have a slight (really, really major) crush on Cole Sprouse.

So heed our warning: his new film is going to make you CRY!

Cole stars as Will opposite Haley Lu Richardson as Stella, two cystic fibrosis patients that are being treated in the same hospital who happen to cross paths and form a connection.

As their flirtation intensifies they're tempted to break the very rules that are keeping them alive -- remaining five feet apart at all times.

Video of FIVE FEET APART - Teaser Trailer - HD (Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse)

Will they throw caution to the wind in the name of love?

Check out the trailer below, but be sure to have a box of tissues at the ready.

The film is directed and produced by Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni (Rafael Solano).