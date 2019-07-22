Comic Con 2019: Trailer Round Up

Comic-Con is happening in San Diego at this very moment and along with plenty of spoilers and cast announcements, they are also debuting first-look trailers for upcoming season's.

In other words, everything you need to get excited about the fall TV season!

We've rounded up all the trailers available for some of your favorite shows.

Arrow gets emotionally revisiting all those Oliver Queen has loved and lost while Supergirl introduces a new, familiar villain and laments about how societies obsession with technology is dwindling human interaction.

Check them all out below:

Video of Arrow Comic-Con®️ 2019 Sizzle | The CW

Video of Supergirl Comic-Con®️ 2019 Sizzle | The CW

Video of The Walking Dead Season 10 Comic-Con Trailer

Video of Snowpiercer: Official Trailer | TBS

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | SDCC 2019 Hall H Extended Season 6 Trailer

Video of BLACK LIGHTNING Comic-Con® 2019 Video: #WBSDCC

Video of The Expanse Season 4 - Clip: Rocinante Lands on Ilus | Prime Video

Video of THE FLASH Comic-Con® 2019 Video: Season 6 Teaser #WBSDCC

Video of Untitled #TheWalkingDead Movie Teaser

Video of Watchmen | Official Comic-Con Trailer | HBO

Video of Watchmen | Official Comic-Con Trailer | HBO

Video of Official San Diego Comic-Con Trailer | Westworld | Season 3 (2020) | HBO