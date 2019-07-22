Comic Con 2019: Trailer Round Up
You have to see these!
July 22, 2019
Comic-Con is happening in San Diego at this very moment and along with plenty of spoilers and cast announcements, they are also debuting first-look trailers for upcoming season's.
In other words, everything you need to get excited about the fall TV season!
We've rounded up all the trailers available for some of your favorite shows.
Arrow gets emotionally revisiting all those Oliver Queen has loved and lost while Supergirl introduces a new, familiar villain and laments about how societies obsession with technology is dwindling human interaction.
Check them all out below: