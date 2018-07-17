Fans Think This Is When Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Getting Married

Try as they might, celebrities just can't seem to hide anything from their die-hard fans.

In the latest round of fan-inspired conspiracy theories, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have set a wedding date, and it's just three weeks from now!

Let's break this down, shall we?

It starts with Pete's Instagram photo of a necklace that belonged to his late father, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

After he gifted the very special pendant to his new fiancee, fans were quick to point out that his father's badge number was 8418.

It could be a complete innocent number, however, 8418 can easily be broken up to 8/4/18 which is less than a month away.

They’re both making really rash decisions. She just got a tattoo of his father’s badge number (firefighter who died in 9/11) and it’s 8418 so I’m convinced they’ll get married August 4 -- — Erin (@thaterinbell) July 9, 2018

Did I mention Ariana is the ONLY girl that he's ever given the necklace to despite reports that he gave the same one to recent ex Cazzie David? Pete cleared those rumors up by admitting that Cazzie and others only received replicas and not the real thing.

Not convinced yet? There is further evidence that the number is of major significance for both Pete and Ariana; a couple of weeks ago, the singer tattooed it on her body to pay homage to Pete's dad who Pete has said would have loved Ari.

Now, this theory could be far-fetched, but considering how much Pete loved his father and how meaningful the date is to him, it could explain their hasty engagement.

We'll keep our eyes posted for more signs of impending wedding preparations.

I'm currently planning my wedding and can't imagine turning it around in just a few weeks, but I also don't have an Ariana & Pete sized team working for me so I'm saying it's totally possible that we'll wake up on August 5th to reports that they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and she wore a cat-ear veil!