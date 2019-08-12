Could We BE Anymore Excited? Friends is Hitting the Big Screen For Its 25th Anniversary

The one where they go to the movies.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Friends, Warner Bros. will be hosting three special theater screenings of 12 iconic episodes.

“The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright, and the incredibly talented cast,” Warner Bros. TV Group President & CMO Lisa Gregorian told Entertainment Weekly. “It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way.”

The first screening of Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary is Monday, September 23, followed by Saturday, September 28, and ending on Wednesday, October 2.

More than 1,000 theaters around the country will be participating.

Each screening features a total of 4 iconic episodes alongside exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

Night One Includes: ReDo, The One With The Blackout, The One With The Birth and The One Where Ross Finds Out.

Night Two includes: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After and The One With The Embryos.

Night Three Includes: The One With Chandler In a Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out and The One Where Ross Got High.

Tickets aren't on-sale yet BUT you can sign up to be the first to get announements right HERE!

Maybe all this anniversary talk will strum up some desire for a reunion? Fans could only hope.