Cubs Hosting 'Game of Thrones' Night at Wrigley, Giving Away Bobbleheads

The Cubs are returning with a calendar chock-full of uniquely themed nights.

On Tuesday, April 23, Wrigley Field will turn host 'Game of Thrones' night in honor of the show's final season.

The night will feature a dragon bobblehead giveaway which fans can score by taking advantage of a special ticket offer.

Related:

The collector's item features the dragon sitting atop the Wrigley marquee.

In their announcement of @GameOfThrones night at Wrigley Field on April 23rd, the @Cubs revealed the special bobblehead for the night for those who take the special ticket offer for the game. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/u2YUhIiqAj — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 27, 2019

In addition, festivities will also include themed-characters making their rounds around the ballpark and an "Iron Throne" for all those #Instagram photos!

And in the spirit of the final season, make sure you hit up Replay Lincoln Park's 'Game of Thrones' pop-up which has been extended through April to celebrate the series' 8-season run!