Cubs Hosting 'Game of Thrones' Night at Wrigley, Giving Away Bobbleheads

Winter is coming to Wrigley Field.

March 27, 2019
The Cubs are returning with a calendar chock-full of uniquely themed nights. 

On Tuesday, April 23, Wrigley Field will turn host 'Game of Thrones' night in honor of the show's final season. 

The night will feature a dragon bobblehead giveaway which fans can score by taking advantage of a special ticket offer. 

The collector's item features the dragon sitting atop the Wrigley marquee. 

In addition, festivities will also include themed-characters making their rounds around the ballpark and an "Iron Throne" for all those #Instagram photos! 

And in the spirit of the final season, make sure you hit up Replay Lincoln Park's 'Game of Thrones' pop-up which has been extended through April to celebrate the series' 8-season run! 

