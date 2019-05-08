The CW Picks Up 'Riverdale' Spinoff Starring Lucy Hale, Batwoman and More for Fall TV Season

We're just wrapping up the spring TV season, but The CW is already thinking ahead to the Fall schedule.

The CW has given the green light to three new shows.

"Batwoman," "Katy Keene," and "Nancy Drew" are all coming to your 2019-2020 TV schedule.

"Batwoman's" backdoor pilot premiered during the Arrowverse crossover with Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow.

Kate Kane, played by Ruby Rose, will soar the streets of Gotham as the out lesbian crime fighter the city needs in this DC Comics series. The show has already filmed some episodes in Chicago, so be on the lookout for some extra possibilities.

"Katy Keene," which sounds oddly similar to Kate Kane, is a "Riverdale" spinoff that's also based on the Archie comics. It follows Keene, an aspiring fashion designer, played by Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale, and her new friend, Josie McCoy (played by Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray), who arrives in New York City to chase her musical dreams.

Both shows hail from showrunner Greg Berlanti and his company, Berlanti Productions, who already have seven shows ruling the network. With the addition of "Batwoman" and "Katy Keene," that brings up their total to 9. CW domination.

The third series is a little nostalgic as it awakens your inner Nancy Drew.

I knew reading all those Nancy Drew books would come in handy!

The series, "Nancy Drew," starring Kennedy McMann picks up the summer after Nancy's high school graduation. Though she planned to leave her hometown for college, a family tragedy switched up her plans and thrust her into a ghostly murder mystery.

Not making the cut is "Jane the Novela," a quirky spinoff of The CW's beloved "Jane the Virgin."

The CW is also holding off of the series adaptation of "The Lost Boys" and "Glamorous," a series about a gender non-conforming high school student.

With all of its scripted lineup renewed, including all five freshman shows, The CW has a bustling roster coming up this Fall.

Get your DVRs ready.