Daddy Yankee Teases 'Con Calma' Remix with Katy Perry

Daddy Yankee's 'Con Calma' is already poised to become the 2019 Song of the Summer, but the addition of Katy Perry pushes it even further into 'major hit' territory,

The Latin superstar took to Instagram to announce the collaboration!

While it's unclear when the song will drop, we know it cannot come soon enough.

------ Remix #Concalma A post shared by Daddy Yankee (@daddyyankee) on Apr 17, 2019 at 11:58am PDT

Perry isn't the only pop star embracing the Latin vibes.

Earlier this week, Madonna teamed up with Maluma for "Medellin."

Be prepared to dance the summer away with these international team-ups!