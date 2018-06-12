Dad's Get Free Dessert at Portillo's on Father's Day

Treat dad right this father's day and show him just how much you care by taking him to Portillo's!

The Chicago chain is offering free dessert this Father's Day with the purchase of lunch or dinner for pop!

Entrees include sandiwches, salads, pasta or ribs.

And after that, he can choose a slice of chocolate or lemon cake, éclair cake, strawberry shortcake, or even a chocolate cake shake on the house.

Get more info HERE!

If you aren't dining in, you can get $5 off shipping with promo code DAD18.