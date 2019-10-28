We're "Falling Back" this Sunday for Daylight Saving Time

We're getting an extra hour to party, sleep, or watch Netflix this weekend.

Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday, November 3rd, which means at 2 a.m., we're "falling back" one hour to 1 a.m.

The additional hour means we'll get an extra hour of sunlight in the morning, but it will get darker earlier in the evening.

Fire officials also recommend changing batteries in smoke detectors while you set back your clocks.

And don't worry, your smartphones do it for you!

While most US territories follow Daylight Saving Times, Hawaii, Arizon, Guam, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and American Samoa have opted out.

Daylight Saving Times returns Sunday, March 8, 2020 -- a sure sign that spring is set to follow.