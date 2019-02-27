Dean Lewis Talks Writing Hit Songs, New Album & Road Life with Tyler

Dean Lewis stopped by the B96 BlueCross BlueShield studio because he missed us.

No, I'm not kidding, this is Dean's second visit in two months. Not that we're complaining, we love him and his hit single, "Be Alright."

Tyler caught up with the singer and got the scoop on his upcoming album release (March 22), his writing process (he wrote a song in front of us!) and the success he's experiencing in America.

