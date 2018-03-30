Decoding The Saddest Lyrics The Weeknd Wrote About Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid

The Weeknd dropped his six-song EP, My Dear Melancholy and one thing is bluntly obvious — Abel is heartbroken.

In fact, he's detailing everything about his past relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid! I mean, if you wanted to hear a first-person account of what happened, this is the album for you!

We decoded some of the saddest lyrics below. Did you find any other worthy lyrics? Send 'em our way!

The Weeknd on "Call Out My Name"

We found each other

I helped you out of a broken place

You gave me comfort

But falling for you was my mistake

Our Interpretation: This song has Selena's name written all over it. Selena was with Justin Bieber before her romance with The Weeknd – definitely a broken place. He was also there for her during her kidney transplant and the depression that followed after. Abel must have fallen hard because it seems like he hasn't been able to pick himself up after the split.

The Weeknd on "Call Out My Name"

I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied

I almost cut a piece of myself for your life

Guess I was just another pit stop

'Til you made up your mind

Our Interpretation: If you didn't believe me before, the whole "cut a piece of myself for your life" part basically confirms this is about Selena. Her friend Francia Raisa was ultimately her kidney donor, but it seems like The Weeknd was ready to give Selena his kidney if need be. He's also subtly shading how quickly she returned to Bieber following their break-up.

The Weeknd on "Try Me"

The way I kissed your scars

The way I fixed your heart

Our Interpretation: Once again, shortly after Selena and The Weeknd began dating, she underwent a kidney transplant. He was there to comfort her during the recovery process and fixed her heart, which was broken from all the back-and-forth with Mr. Bieber.

The Weeknd on "Wasted Times"

Wasted times I spent with someone else

She wasn't even half of you

Our Interpretation: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd dated from 2015-2016. He could very well be referencing Selena when he says "wasted times I spent with someone else."

The Weeknd on "Wasted Times"

Catchin' feelings

These girls only want you when you're winnin' (winnin')

But you've been with me from the beginnin' (ooh, yeah, yeah)

Our Interpretation: Bella was there before any other girl hence the "since the beginnin'" lyric. The song also sounds like someone trying to catch up with an ex and after his split with Selena, he reportedly caught up with Bella.

The Weeknd on "Wasted Times"

I'll take my time to learn the way your body functions

You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion

Our Interpretation: Bella is an established equestrian who competed all throughout her childhood while growing up in Malibu. The lyric is the most telling, almost solidifying that he's trying to find his way back to her.

The Weeknd on "I Was Never There"

Ooh, when no one know what love is

And I know it ain't you for sure

You'd rather something toxic

So, I poison myself again, again

Our Interpretation: He knows Selena isn't the one because she went back to her toxic, on-and-off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

The Weeknd on "Privilege"

Enjoy your privileged life

'Cause I'm not gonna hold you through the night

We said our last goodbyes

So, let's just try to end it with a smile

Our Interpretation: The Weeknd referencing his "amicable" split with Selena. Remember, at the time they said they would remain friends.