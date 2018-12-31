Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Make Their Romance Insta Official Before the New Year

Demi Lovato is ending 2018 on a positive note.

The singer had a turbulent year, but after a stint in rehab, it seems she's back on track.

And she just made her relationship with her sober companion, Henry Levy, Instagram official!

The Enfants Riches Deprimes designer posted a video on IG Stories showing Demi and Henry locking lips on a private jet.

Demi Lovato via Instagram story Henri Alexander Levy ♥ pic.twitter.com/nzTf5cf0Xu — Demi Lovato Poland News (@ddlovato0820pl) December 29, 2018

Demi and Henry started getting close after she spent 90 days in rehab following a nearly fatal drug overdose in her LA home.

Sources told US Weekly that the pop singer is "head over heels" for him.

The insider said that Henry makes Demi feel “safe” and “not judged,” adding that “the fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs in that regard is a huge deal to her.”

We're glad Demi is hanging out with people who are supporting her recovery and acting as positive influences in her life.

Here's to a stronger 2019!