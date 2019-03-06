Demi Lovato & Henri Levy Split After Four Months

Demi Lovato and Henri Levi have called it quits.

Lovato and Levy met in rehab years ago but their friendship only turned romantic four months ago.

The singer and the fashion designer were first spotted enjoying an intimate dinner in November at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills.

Since November, the couple had been seen on multiple date nights kissing and holding hands.

Levi posted a video of himself kissing the singer on a private jet, and she bought him a puppy for Valentine's Day.

Sadly, all of that has come to an end.

Since Lovato left rehab following a near-fatal drug overdose, Levy was by her side and remained her sober partner.

US Weekly reported that Lovato was "totally head over heels" in love with him because he made her feel "safe" and "not judged."

Hopefully, Lovato has some friends she can lean on during this breakup!