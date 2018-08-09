Demi Lovato Makes Rehab a Priority, Cancels Rest of Tour

Lovatics, the bad news is that Demi Lovato is canceling her remaining tour dates in Mexico and South America.

The REALLY GOOD news is that in doing so, she can return to rehab to work through her addiction.

Last month, Demi was rushed to the hospital from an apparent overdose. Just days ago, she checked out of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA and jetted to a rehab facility in California.

Demi was scheduled to perform two dates in Mexico and 6 in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

Refunds will become available on Friday.

Live Nation and Lotus Productions "wish Demi Lovato the best now and in the future and we hope to see her soon in South America."

This isn't the first time Demi has undergone treatment for addiction but as she herself wrote in a statement, "this is not an illness that disappears or fades with time."

The community, including many celebs, have been very supportive of Demi's journey and offered well wishes.

Stay strong and keep fighting, girl! And thank you for your continued openness regarding the struggle with addiction.