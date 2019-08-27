Demi Lovato Nabs Role in Final Season of Will & Grace

Demi Lovato is coming back to TV!

As the Will & Grace revival heads into their final season, the sitcom is expanding its cast to include the popstar.

According to TV Line, Lovato will be joining for a three-episode run.

Lovato will play a "guarded" character Jenny who enters Will's life in an "unexpected way."

If that sounds mysterious to you, that's because it is.

Little else is known about Lovato's guest role, which has led curious fans have been making up their own theories that seem plausible.

One theory suggests Jenny will be Will's surrogate, another that she's his long lost daughter, or maybe she's a sister he knew nothing about.

Lovato, who skipped last night's MTV VMAs, took to Instagram to share some secret yet exciting news now believed to be about Will & Grace.

“Okay I can’t tell you guys what I’m doing today (you’ll find out super soon tho) but it’s making me SO HAPPY. I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing. Now go come up with your crazy ass theories as to wht it might be," she posted on IG story.

Well, she got one thing right: we're going to be thinking of crazy ass theories until the show premieres in 2020.