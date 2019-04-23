Beyonce's Dad is Spearheading a Destiny's Child Musical

Beyonce's dad, Matthew Knowles, is working on a musical based on Destiny's Child!

Knowles says he's producing the show titled, "Survivor: The Destiny's Child Musical" and expects it to premiere in 2020 in his and Bey's hometown of Houston, Texas.

But he's not keeping it local -- he wants the show to eventually expand to Broadway in London and believes there could eve be a world tour.

Despite the fallout, Knowles was Destiny's Child manager and responsible for Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams's success.

According to TMZ, the musical will "pull back the curtain" and give audiences a raw behind-the-scenes look at the powerful girl group of the 90s.

The "tale will start from the group's humble beginnings, chronicling its rise to superstardom, plus his own pioneering climb into the music industry."

So yes, it's all from his perspective.

He hopes audiences will resonate with the message that following your dream takes sacrifice.

We're definitely intrigued, and we can't wait to see who takes on the role of Beyonce.

Will she offer support?