Did Heidi Klum Secretly Marry Tom Kaulitz?

Heidi Klum -- model, Halloween queen, and now, bride.

According to sources, Klum pulled off a secret wedding and married fiancee and Tokio Hotel guitarist, Tom Kaulitz.

Not only was the public kept in the dark about this, but sources close to the couple allege that the duo has been married since February.

TMZ went back through the archives and found a photo of the couple leaving Mr. Chow together on February 22.

Normally, a a casual dinner date wouldn't raise any eyebrows, however, it was revealed that the couple met the year prior on February 22, 2018.

Sources say the duo tied the knot in a secret ceremony that took place in Tokyo.

TMZ also dug up a marriage certificate.

Secrets are hard to keep in Hollywood so if Klum and Kaulitz did in fact pull this off, well, kudos to them.

Klum and Kaulitz got engaged on Christmas Eve and shared a picture of the blissful moment (and the rock) on Instagram.

I SAID YES ❤️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Dec 24, 2018 at 11:01am PST

The former Victoria Secret model was previously married to Seal and Ric Pipino.

Kaulitz was formerly married to Ria Sommerfeld.

Do you think Klum and Kaulitz pulled off the best secret of all time?