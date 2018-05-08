Did Katy Perry Really Send Taylor Swift an Olive Branch?

Cause baby there's no more bad blood.

Katy Perry extended an olive branch to Taylor Swift ahead of her first concert of the Reputation World Tour.

Literally... Taylor took to Insta Story to share a snap of an olive branch from someone named Katy.

She captioned it, "Thank you Katy."

She never confirmed that Katy is actually Katy Perry but considering their long-running feud, it makes the most sense.

For those who don't know, an olive branch symbolizes peace and/or reconciliation.

Give it a few hours and Swifties will have decoded and transcribed the whole letter that apparently starts off with, "Hello old friend."

Have the popstars really put everything behind them?