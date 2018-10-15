Did Mac Miller's Death Play a Factor in Ariana Grande's Split with Pete Davidson?

Ariana Grande and Pete called off their four-month-long engagement this weekend and sources say that it had to do with Mac Miller's death.

TMZ reports that Ariana took her ex-boyfriend's death last month really hard.

She knew she did everything to get him help so she wasn't blaming herself, however, she was an emotional wreck.

The death led her to the realization that she rushed into things with Pete especially when it came to their haste engagement.

Despite the split, it appears there is still a lot of love between the former couple since Ariana was at SNL the day before the break-up supporting Pete.

Fans say they were spotted cuddling and kissing backstage.

Since Miller's passing, Ariana has retracted from the spotlight.

She publicly asked fans for "one day" to herself noting that she's "tired."

can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

When a fan assured her everything would be okay, she responded with "j f***ing k."

j fucking k https://t.co/LeY2UGtrSP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

More famously, she backed out of a scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live’s season 44 premiere at the end of September.

And just yesterday, she dropped out of another appearance last-minute, this time infuriating her manager, Scooter Braun.

Grande was supposed to perform at the F-ck Cancer Gala at Warner Bros. Studios in L.A where Braun's wife, Yael Cohen, was getting an award.

Braun addressed the crowd visibly annoyed. “Someone I’m very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she’s going through, she couldn’t be here today. And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, ‘She needs this time," he said.

Cohen is right. After the year Ariana has had, she needs time to regroup, center, and find some meaning in everything that has happened.

And maybe when she does, she'll find her way back to Pete. Or she'll throw herself into her career. Whatever it is, it will be a self-aware decision.

It's important that we all know when it's time to take a mental health break, especially during Mental Health Month.

We've got your back, Ariana.