Did Shawn Mendes Just Confirm His Relationship with Hailey Baldwin?

Are they or aren't they?

That seems to be the hot-button question surrounding Shawn Mendes' rumored relationship with Hailey Baldwin.

Just before the Christmas holiday, the pair was spotted getting cuddly at a concert in his hometown of Canada.

Fans figured that guaranteed "couple status," but shortly after, Shawn denied anything romantic and Hailey swore she was still single.

But now, Shawn posted a fierce photo with his rumored-boo-thang and it really does seem like they are making things Instagram official.

And you know it isn't for real unless it ends up on the 'gram.

However, Shawn posts many pictures with female friends including Camila Cabello so this could just be something completely innocent. Their poses — leaning casually against a wall — don't really scream "romance."

What do you think? Should we start shipping Shailey?

There is no denying they make a really good looking couple!