Dillon Francis Talks Upcoming Spanish Album
And shares the hilarious story of how he used DJ Snake to promote his music!
August 10, 2018
Dillon Francis is by far the funniest DJ in the game.
Before his Lollapalooza set, he stopped by our media "skyrise" to chat with Tyler.
He shared his current projects including a full Spanish language album followed by an English language one.
And Tyler finally got the full story of how he trolled DJ Snake and used DJSnake.com to promote his new music!
Check it out below: