Ding-Ding! Taco Bell Voted the "Best Mexican" Restaurant in the US!

Taco Bell for the win!

If you want authentic Mexican cuisine, look no further than Taco Bell, according to more than 77,000 Americans!

Per a nationwide survey conducted by The Harris Poll, Americans voted TB as the BEST Mexican restaurant in the country.

The California-based chain beat out the competition including Chipotle and repeat winner for the past two years, Moe's Southwest Grill.

This is fast-food's first ever win in the 30 years the study has been conducted.

Seems like the brands focus on providing better quality and adding viral menu items like Nacho Fries has paid off.

We're aware that the win is pretty controversial so tell us, where do YOU get the best authentic Mexican food in Chicago?