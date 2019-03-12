Disney Grants Your Wish & Shares 'Aladdin' Full Length Trailer

Your wish is Disney's command.

And Disney delivered by releasing the full trailer for the highly anticipated Aladdin live-action remake.

The two-minute-and-13-second clip premiered this morning during Good Morning America and gives you a full look at Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, and a very blue Will Smith as the beloved Genie.

Abu the Monkey, Rajah the tiger, and the evil Jafar also make cameos.

The best part is that we get a tease of Jasmine and Aladdin's magic carpet ride set to the classic "A Whole New World."

This just made us so excited for the film's release on May 24th!