Are Gordo and Miranda Returning for the Lizzie McGuire Reboot?

Hey now, hey now, this is what dreams are made of!

By now, you've probably already heard that a Lizzie McGuire sequel is in the works.

Original star Hilary Duff has excitedly signed on for the project brining the iconic role to life in a more mature setting.

“Now Lizzie is turning 30,” she said. “She was everybody’s best friend. She was there for such pivotal moments in their preteen life. Entering your 30s is a really big deal. I think – and I think Disney agrees – but I think it’s just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s. All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments that you’re faced with, I just thought that was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again.”

Disney + is obviously hoping that Lizzie will draw in a new generation of viewers, but there's no denying that their banking on nostaglai and the show's original fans.

But unlike newcomers who see Lizzie as a brand new character, original fans expect to see plenty of familiar faces like Lizzie's besties, Gordo and Miranda, her high school crush, Ethan Craft, her high school nemesis, Kate, and her brother, Matt.

“The whole cast is such a big part of the show and we have a lot of surprises in store for viewers,” Duff teased.

"Maybe" means there's still hope, and it's comforting to know that the cast still remains very close.

In fact, there's been a number of occasions where they've all hung out together and taken to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

So this happened last night... #LizzieMcGuire A post shared by Jake Thomas (@sirjakethomas) on Apr 28, 2015 at 3:17pm PDT

Who do you hope to see on the Lizzie McGuire sequel?