Disney+ Rebooting Iconic Films Home Alone, Cheaper by the Dozen and More!

After the success of rebooting classics like Aladdin and Lion King, Disney reveals they have absolutely no plans to stop.

During Disney's Q3 Earnings call earlier today, Disney chief Bob Iger revealed that they would be "reimagining" a handful of franchises as part of their new Disney+ service launching in November.

Holiday classic, Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Cheaper by the Dozen are all on the list of titles that will be rebooted for the service.

Bob Iger announces reboots/reimaginings for Disney+



• 'Home Alone'

• 'Night at the Museum'

• 'Diary of a Whimpy Kid'

• 'Cheaper by the Dozen' — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 6, 2019

What does that mean exactly?

Iger clarified that they would be "reimagined for a new generation."

Welp, we always have our VHS cassettes.