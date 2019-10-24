I Smell... A New 'Hocus Pocus' Film From Disney+

This isn't a bunch of hocus pocus, but it is the best news you'll hear on this glorious morning.

Disney+, the forthcoming streaming service ready to dominate the world come November, is working on a brand new "Hocus Pocus" film.

Now, before you shut this idea down, hear me out.

While the original film about the Sanderson sisters, a trio of 17th-century witches wreaking havoc on present-day Salem on Hallows Eve, is iconic, it's been 26 years since it's debut in 1993.

Watching the Halloween classic in 2019 evokes a sense of nostalgia, but it also points out how dated the film actually is.

Related: I Put a Spell on You: The Cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 26-Years-Ago VS. Now

An update, if done right, wouldn't necessarily hurt.

And with the film being such a staple every Halloween there's definitely potential for Disney+ to capitalize on the cult fandom while bringing a classic to life for new audiences as well.

No one can live up to the Sanderson sisters, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but maybe they won't have to.

The storylines are limitless with or without the original cast.

But considering how close the original cast is to this day, we'd be willing to be many of them would be on board for a reboot or sequel.

Maybe Max and Allison had kids who follow in their parent's footsteps and summon some witches via a spell they found on Google.

While the three witches poofed into glittery dust at the end of the film, I'm sure there would be a way to bring them back to life if the right storyline called for it.

Amok!