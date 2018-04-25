Dog-Friendly Patios You Need to Check Out in Chicago This Summer

When the weather is 60 degrees and warmer, it officially marks the start of patio season in Chicago.

Locals are more than eager to shed their winter jackets and slip into something lighter while enjoying a meal and some cocktails outside.

We've earned this after what seemed like an eternity of cold snaps and constant snowfall.

And you know who else wants to enjoy the warm weather? Your pup who has been cooped up inside all winter long!

Thankfully, Chicago is a relatively pet-friendly city and many patios and rooftops do allow pups!

Here's a list of some you should make a habit of frequenting this summer!

The "dog days of summer" are finally here! (Please call ahead and confirm with locations.)

For more dog-friendly patios, click HERE!

- Bar Cargo: Chow down on party-friendly Roman-style pizza in the 100-seat beer garden or hang out with your furry friend on the dog-friendly patio. 605 N. Wells St., barcargo.com

- 25 Degrees: Enjoy unique burgers and boozy milkshakes while your pup keeps you company. There's also a Wicker Park location with a bit more outdoor seating. 736 N Clark St., 25degreeschi.com

- Sleeping Village: A beer hall and music venue that also has a 150-person patio that welcomes your furry friend. 3734 W. Belmont Ave., sleeping-village.com

- 312 Chicago: Home of the #WagginWeekends which features a special dog menu with choices like chicken & pasta, salmon and white rice, and more. 136 N LaSalle Dr., 312chicago.com

- Broken English: What's better than hanging out at Lincoln Park's hottest taqueria with a pitcher of margarita and a tray of tacos? Doing so with your best furry friend! tacopub.com

- Big Star: Speaking of tacos, margaritas and pups, you can bring Fido to the Big star patio. They'll even provide water bowls! 1531 N Damen Ave., bigstarchicago.com

- Moonlighter: The patio here is dog-friendly AND kid friendly. Adults can indulge in bar food, beer, wine and other cocktails! 3204 W. Armitage Ave., themoonlighterchicago.com

- Benchmark: A meal for you and your pup is possible on Benchmark's patio. They also have a dog menu that includes chicken breast for $2, carrots for $1 and a mini burger for $1 so what are you waiting for, take your dog on a date! 1510 N Wells St., benchmarkchicago.com

- Howells & Hood: Beer and your dog, what a life! Not to mention the people watching! 435 N Michigan Ave, howellsandhood.com

- Beatrix: The Fulton Market location accepts pups from all walks of life on their patio! 834 W. Fulton Market, beatrixrestaurants.com

- Filini: The Raddison Blu restaurant allows you to bring your dog on Wednesdays! Chill with your pup on the pet-friendly patio and indulge in the all-day canine cuisine. 221 N Columbus Dr, filinichicago.com

- Kanela Breakfast Club: A healthy breakfast for you and your pooch! kanelabreakfastclub.com

- Parlor Pizza Bar: There's so much patio space available, it would be a shame if you didn't bring Fido to enjoy some handcrafted wood-fired pizzas! parlorchicago.com

- Begygle Brewing: Unfortunately, dogs cannot order a beer from the menu but they can keep you company and enjoy some treats and refreshing water! 1800 W Cuyler Ave, begylebrewing.com

- Siena Tavern: The 70-seat patio welcomes your dog and even provides snacks and water bowls! 51 w Kinzie, sienatavern.com

- Kitsch'n on Roscoe: If your pup appreciates a bit of funk and color, bring him to Kitsch'n where he can join you for brunch on the sidewalk patio. 2005 W Roscoe St, kitschn.com

- Nico Osteria: It may be swanky but not too swanky for Fido who is welcome on the dog-friendly patio. 1015 N Rush St, nicoosteria.com