Double Take! Freddie Tomlinson is a Spitting Image of His Dad Louis!

Watching celebrity children grow up in front of your eyes evokes the same feeling as if it was a friends child.

At least that's how I feel about two-year-old Freddie Tomlinson, the son of Louis Tomlinson and best friend Briana Jungwirth.

We were there when he was born, we were there when he was an infant and now, he's a spitting image of his handsome father!

I'm not joking, baby Freddie is the mini-version of Louis!

Just look at this picture Briana posted recently:

A post shared by BRIANA JUNGWIRTH (@brianasrealaccount) on Oct 7, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

The blond hair. The half smile. It's all so precious.

Here are some more adorable photos of the tot with his mom because one just isn't enough!

A post shared by BRIANA JUNGWIRTH (@brianasrealaccount) on Apr 5, 2018 at 1:20am PDT

And here's a pic of Louis when he was a baby. See, they are identical and even have the same style!