Double Take! Freddie Tomlinson is a Spitting Image of His Dad Louis!
Like father, like son!
Watching celebrity children grow up in front of your eyes evokes the same feeling as if it was a friends child.
At least that's how I feel about two-year-old Freddie Tomlinson, the son of Louis Tomlinson and best friend Briana Jungwirth.
We were there when he was born, we were there when he was an infant and now, he's a spitting image of his handsome father!
I'm not joking, baby Freddie is the mini-version of Louis!
Just look at this picture Briana posted recently:
The blond hair. The half smile. It's all so precious.
Here are some more adorable photos of the tot with his mom because one just isn't enough!
Happy Birthday Freddie. Nothing has made me happier than seeing you grow into the kindest and most loving little human. You have the most beautiful soul I’ve ever come to know. I love you ♥️
He picked this flower for me. Blessed with a boy with the most kind heart --
And here's a pic of Louis when he was a baby. See, they are identical and even have the same style!